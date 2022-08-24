CM Punk: “If I Addressed Every Rumor, I’d Be Here All Day. I Love AEW.”

CM Punk is shutting down “bullshit” rumors about him and says he’s more than content in All Elite Wrestling.

Punk has been the subject of much discussion over the last week following his “unplanned” promo on Adam Page on AEW Dynamite. It led to rumors that Punk had been showing his displeasure backstage just a year after joining the company in dramatic fashion last summer.

Some speculate that Tony Khan and AEW are leveraging the buzz about “backstage drama” to generate interest in the product.

As for Punk, he isn’t shy of discussing the matter. The champ recently sat down with Sports Illustrated to promote his world title unification matchup with Jon Moxley at AEW Dynamite in Cleveland, a match that was originally set for ALL OUT.

When talking about his reported displeasure, Punk addresses internet rumors & social media. He’s focused and appreciates that AEW gave him a second chance to do what he’s great at.

“You try not to put too much stock in internet rumors. But for AEW, I definitely think that’s part of our audience. Twitter’s not real life, though. On top of that, a lie makes its way around the world twice before the truth puts his boots on or gets out of bed.” “If I addressed every rumor, I’d be here all day. I love AEW. It’s not a competition of who loves it more or who’s the heart and soul, or who’s this and who’s that. AEW allowed me a second chance to do what I do best, and that’s professionally wrestle.” – CM Punk (Sports Illustrated)

Come Talk With Me

(AEW)

Punk makes it clear that his locker room door is never closed. If anybody has a problem with him, or feel like sending fake news to wrestling journalists, to talk with him personally.

“It’s one side of the story. My locker room is never closed. It’s always open. Anybody who wants to DM Meltzer some bulls— can come talk to me about it. It’s not macho, stupid bulls—. I’m an adult. Come talk with me.”

Punk vs. Moxley

Finally Punk hypes up his showdown with the Purveyor of Violence, which many are calling one of the most important matches in AEW’s short history.

“I don’t want to let the team down, but I don’t want to reinjure myself. I told my wife, my surgeon, and Tony [Khan] that I’m in a rush to be healthy, not in a rush to get back. Whereas, in the past, two weeks after knee surgery, it was, ‘I’ll owe you one, pal. We need you to do this match.’ I didn’t feel comfortable about that. I feel 100% testing my limits on Dynamite.”

