CM Punk Mocks “Cancerous” Locker Room Comments Amid AEW Suspension

Is CM Punk truly a ‘cancer’ to the wrestling industry as some believe, or have those claims been greatly exaggerated?

This week will mark the six-month anniversary since Punk’s infamous comments on the All Out post-show, and the backstage fight that led to his suspension.

Punk is now the only person suspended following All Out to still be suspended, with the Elite and others being brought back to TV and Punk’s trainer Ace Steel being fired.

Cancerous

After the All Out fight, which came amid a difficult year for All Elite Wrestling, Chris Jericho branded Punk a “cancer” to the company.

Jericho isn’t the only one who feels this way, with Seth Rollins using similar verbiage when asked about Punk during a pre-Royal Rumble interview with Wrestling Inc.

In an Instagram post this week, Punk poked fun at the idea that he is cancerous, with the help of a photoshopped image of Danhausen.

In the image, Danhausen can be seen taking lemonade from a child without paying, which is actually from a panel from Marvel Comics featuring Kang the Conqueror.

Punk joked that ‘Danhausen’ was “cancerous” and needed to be blackballed for this action, and also made reference to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

What’s Next for CM Punk?

For Punk, the idea that he is “cancerous” may seem laughable, but many don’t find his actions at All Out so funny.

In addition to calling him a cancer, Jericho is reportedly part of a group within AEW who are trying to fight against Punk being brought back to TV.

Many in WWE also feel the McMahon-led promotion would be making a mistake if Punk is brought in, believing that he would just cause more problems as we’ve seen in AEW.