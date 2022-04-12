Rhodes vs. Rollins Rematch Signed for WrestleMania Backlash

The WrestleMania Backlash match card is taking shape. Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins has been signed for the event.

At Monday’s Raw, Cody Rhodes battled The Miz in his first Raw match in six years. Rhodes picked up the victory, with Rollins watching from ringside.

After the match, Rollins hit the ring and issued a challenge. Rollins wants a WrestleMania rematch at WWE‘s next premium live event. Rhodes accepted.

Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes

WWE has confirmed the match is set for WrestleMania Backlash on May 8th.

In a backstage interview that took place at Raw, Rhodes explained why he’s “more than ready” to battle Rollins one more time.

The American Nightmare says he can “absolutely” defeat Rollins again. He wouldn’t have accepted Rollins’ challenge if he wasn’t 100% confident in his abilities.

Cody said, “this is his house” just like WrestleMania was Rollins’ house. He has no problem being the outsider and he’s ready to get pushed to his limits.