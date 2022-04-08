WrestleMania Backlash 2022 Match Card, Date & Time, How to Watch

WrestleMania Backlash 2022 is the next premium live event offering by WWE.

This is the 17th installment of this event, which was previously known as simply, Backlash. As the name implies, WrestleMania Backlash will feature a continuation of many feuds and storylines from WrestleMania.

WrestleMania Backlash Matches

WWE has yet to announce any matches for WrestleMania Backlash. However, WWE is already advertising several top Superstars for the show:

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

Brock Lesnar

SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair

Ronda Rousey, Becky Lynch

Sasha Banks.

We will update this page as the match card fills out.

WWE WrestleMania Backlash 2022 takes place Sunday, May 8th from Providence, Rhode Island at Dunkin Donuts Center.

WrestleMania Backlash will stream live on Peacock in the United States and on the WWE Network internationally.