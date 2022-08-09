Conrad Thompson on Ric Flair’s Last Match Event: “This is Part of a Bigger Master Plan”

Conrad Thompson has opened up on everything coming together for Ric Flair‘s Last Match event on July 31.

Flair teamed with Andrade El Idolo vs. Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal in the main event that marked the first time Flair wrestled in 11 years. Flair went over when he tapped out Jarrett with the figure four in the bout.

During the latest “My World” podcast, Thompson noted that he changed his mind about doing a wrestling event after talking about it a year ago He also teased that the real story coming out of this show will be told one day, but it’s part of a master plan that doesn’t involve Flair.

“You (Jeff Jarrett) and I talked about this over a year ago. I said, ‘No, I’m not doing wrestling. I’m not promoting wrestling. I’m not negotiating. I don’t want to be involved in politics. I like my lane.’ But this opportunity presented itself. The real story that we’re not talking about, we will tell you one day, but this is part of a bigger master plan. No, it does not involve Ric Flair wrestling again, but the entrepreneur’s brain kicked off, and I saw an opportunity for Sunday, and I said, ‘If I don’t do it, I’ll wonder, what if? so let’s do it.’ We rolled the dice, and I couldn’t be more tickled with the results.”

According to Dave Meltzer, the early estimates show the event did between 20,000 and 25,000 streaming PPV buys and nearly 4200 more through linear PPV. The show drew 6800 fans for a $448,502 gate.

H/T to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription