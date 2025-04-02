Starrcast Returns with 2-Day Convention During AEW’s All In: Texas Weekend

Starrcast is set to return to the United States for the first time in two years, scheduled to coincide with AEW’s All In: Texas weekend. The wrestling convention will take place Friday, July 11 and Saturday, July 12 at the Sheraton Arlington Hotel, near Globe Life Field.

Starrcast organizer Conrad Thompson tells the Dallas Morning News, “This will be the first one that we’ve done in America in two years, and I’m looking forward to it.”

Originally created to support the inaugural All In in 2018, Starrcast now rejoins the event as it returns stateside.

“The idea that Starrcast was created to support the very first ‘All In,’ and now, seven years later, ‘All In’ is back in America, I jumped at a chance to have Starrcast make it an even bigger week,” Thompson said.

The two-day convention will feature meet-and-greets with AEW stars, appearances from wrestling legends, panel discussions, and exclusive fan experiences. According to Thompson, the event will offer “really unique autograph opportunities and photo op opportunities that we’ve never really been able to offer before.”

Thompson also hinted at special moments honoring legendary careers.

“I think my calendar shows that JR has been involved in wrestling for 50 years this year, so maybe we’ll celebrate that, too. It’s going to be a fun week.”

Tickets for Starrcast go on sale April 21 at 10:00 a.m. through Starrcast.com.