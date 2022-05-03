Current Front Runner For Next Year’s WWE Royal Rumble Location

It appears WWE will be heading back to a familiar venue for the 2023 Royal Rumble event. Fightful Select reports the January event currently has the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas as the front runner.

WWE previously held this same event at the venue in 2017 and was also the site for the 1997 edition. Until WWE announces it, nothing is set in stone. Both Seattle and New Orleans had expressed interest in hosting the event.

Last year’s Summerslam location was being discussed until fairly close to the actual announcement date so it may be months until WWE announces the Royal Rumble announcement.

WWE has held Royal Rumble events from stadiums or domes since 2019 except for 2021. Andrew Zarian of Mat Men Radio recently reported that WWE is planning on running more dome shows per year than ever before starting next year as that is WWE President Nick Khan’s vision.

The remaining WWE stadium shows this year include Money In The Bank from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on July 2, SummerSlam at Nissan Stadium in Nashville on July 30, WWE Clash at the Castle in Cardiff, Wales on September 3, and an event in Saudi Arabia in October.