Current WWE Elimination Chamber Betting Odds

As WWE revs up for Elimination Chamber this Saturday, the betting odds are in.

So far, four matches have been announced for the Montreal, Quebec, Canada pay-per-view, with a bout between Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar likely becoming official tonight on RAW.

Of the two titles on the line at Elimination Chamber, neither are favored to change hands. However, the margin of odds for Austin Theory retaining the United States Championship remain close, with Seth “Freakin” Rollins lingering as a close contender right behind him.

As Bianca Belair looks to lock in her WrestleMania 39 opponent, one name has emerged as the heavy favorite to claim the title of number one contender inside the chamber structure this weekend. 2023 Women’s Royal Rumble winner Rhea Ripley looks to secure some momentum heading into her WrestleMania 39 match against Charlotte Flair. Before she vies for the SmackDown Women’s Championship, Ripley will team with fellow Judgement Day member Finn Balor to take on WWE Hall of Famers Edge and Beth Phoenix in a mixed tag team match on the February 18 event.

WWE Elimination Chamber Odds

The favorites to win are listed as – while the underdogs are listed with +. Here are the current betting odds, courtesy of BetOnline: