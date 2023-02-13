Current WWE Elimination Chamber Betting Odds

As WWE revs up for Elimination Chamber this Saturday, the betting odds are in.
So far, four matches have been announced for the Montreal, Quebec, Canada pay-per-view, with a bout between Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar likely becoming official tonight on RAW.
Of the two titles on the line at Elimination Chamber, neither are favored to change hands. However, the margin of odds for Austin Theory retaining the United States Championship remain close, with Seth “Freakin” Rollins lingering as a close contender right behind him.
As Bianca Belair looks to lock in her WrestleMania 39 opponent, one name has emerged as the heavy favorite to claim the title of number one contender inside the chamber structure this weekend. 2023 Women’s Royal Rumble winner Rhea Ripley looks to secure some momentum heading into her WrestleMania 39 match against Charlotte Flair. Before she vies for the SmackDown Women’s Championship, Ripley will team with fellow Judgement Day member Finn Balor to take on WWE Hall of Famers Edge and Beth Phoenix in a mixed tag team match on the February 18 event.
WWE Elimination Chamber Odds
The favorites to win are listed as – while the underdogs are listed with +. Here are the current betting odds, courtesy of BetOnline:
- Undisputed WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) -2000 vs. Sami Zayn +700
- Women’s Elimination Chamber (RAW Women’s Championship #1 Contender): Asuka -1250 vs. Raquel Rodriguez +400 vs. Liv Morgan +900 vs. Nikki Cross +1400 vs. Carmella +2000 vs Natalya +2500
- Men’s Elimination Chamber (United States Championship) Austin Theory -250 vs. Seth Rollins +250 vs. Montez Ford +475 vs. Bronson Reed +1200 vs. Damian Priest -1200 vs Johnny Gargano -1600
- Mixed Tag Team Match: Edge & Beth Phoenix -400 vs. Finn Balor & Rhea Ripley +250