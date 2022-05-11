Danhausen’s AEW In-Ring Debut Set for Dynamite

Danhausen’s in-ring debut for AEW has been announced and it’s expected to be very evil.

For weeks, Danhausen has been terrorizing the AEW roster with his curses. Thus far, only HOOK has been able to go unscathed. While he’s certainly had a presence on TV, Danhausen has yet to have a match on Dynamite, Rampage, or PPV.

That’s about to change as Tony Khan has announced that Danhausen will take on Tony Nese on the May 11 episode of Dynamite.

“The much-anticipated in-ring debut of the very nice/very evil Danhausen is set for TOMORROW vs Premier Athlete Tony Nese LIVE on AEW Dynamite! Will Nese be a hometown hero on Long Island, or will Danhausen curse him? Don’t miss Dynamite on TBS tomorrow @ 8pm ET/7pm CT!”

Danhausen’s Injury

Back in Oct. 2021, Danhausen suffered a broken tibia and fibula during a Next Generation Wrestling: Tennessee event. As one can imagine, those injuries take a while to fully heal so it’ll be interesting to see how the match with Nese will be booked.

Danhausen’s character could very well give him an out if he isn’t truly ready for a traditional wrestling match. This could turn out to be a comedy-style match if that’s the case.

The “Very Evil” curser has been trying to get in the good graces of HOOK. Will he get the assistance he’s been seeking?

SEScoops will bring you live coverage of AEW Dynamite on May 11, so be sure to check back on the homepage.