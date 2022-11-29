Danhausen Details Recent Hit-and-Run Car Accident

AEW star Danhausen announced on social media that he was recently the victim of a hit-and-run car accident.

On November 2, 2019, Danhausen made his debut for Ring of Honor at ROH Wrestling, where he lost his match against Shane Taylor for the ROH World Television Championship. He continued to work for the company.

Danhausen participated in a four-way match at ROH 19th Anniversary Show on March 26, 2021, but lost. That December, the company went on a break until AEW President Tony Khan bought the promotion.

The Incident

In a post on Twitter, AEW shared that he was a victim of a hit-and-run incident:

“Today Danhausen’s car was hit and runned apparently, airport had no parking, second flight was delayed by 3 hours so had to buy and entirely new flight and get checked bag transferred over to new airline that will hopefully make it.”

On January 26, 2022, on a special Beach Break episode of Dynamite, Danhausen made his AEW debut by appearing in the Lights Out match between Orange Cassidy and Adam Cole. Danhausen joined the company according to an announcement made by AEW President Tony Khan hours later after the appearance.

Danhausen’s most recent AEW match was on the Full Gear: Zero Hour pre-show, where he came up short in a ten-man tag team match.