Daniel Cormier Had Talks With WWE About Working With NXT Stars

Former UFC Heavyweight and Light Heavyweight Champion Daniel Cormier has been linked to pro wrestling despite never stepping foot inside of the squared circle for a match.

He was supposed to fight Brock Lesnar and even had a tryout as a commentator for WWE. He’s also good friends with Triple H and Stephanie McMahon. Since retiring from MMA competition, he has transitioned into the UFC commentary booth.

During a Twitter Spaces with Monster Energy, Cormier was asked about potentially working with WWE, and he noted that he had talked with the company a few times about working with NXT Tag Team Champions The Creed Brothers (Julius & Brutus Creed).

“I actually talk to them quite a bit. I’m friends with a lot of people that are in that company. I speak to Triple H. I’ve got some friends that are competing. My brothers, not my actual brother, one of my friends, Jacob Kasper [Julius Creed], he’s part of the Creed Brothers. They are in the WWE and the NXT Champions. They are the smaller league champions. I’ve been asked a couple of times to do stuff with them for the promotion, but I haven’t been able to make it work. It’s something I want to do,” he said.

The Creed Brothers have been the champions since NXT In Your House 2022. Cormier trained with Julius, a two-time NCAA All-American at Duke, ahead of his UFC 214 fight against Jon Jones.

