Julius Creed Teams With Daniel Cormier For Epic UFC 314-Weigh In Moment

Julius Creed isn’t just making waves in WWE—he’s now delivering table-smashing moments alongside some of the very top names in the history of UFC. The American Made member surprise appearance on the official ESPN weigh-in show for UFC 314 on Friday, April 11.

Things quickly spiraled into chaos when he and former UFC champion Daniel Cormier teamed up to send UFC broadcaster Dan Hellie crashing through a table.

WWE Superstar Julius Creed helps Daniel Cormier put Dan Hellie through a table on the #UFC314 weigh-in show ? #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/ogdWhNKaDB — BODYSLAM.NET | WWE & AEW Wrestling News (@BodyslamNet) April 11, 2025

Creed and Cormier proved to be quite the duo and this isn’t the first time the pair have teamed up. Back in 2017, Creed helped Cormier prepare for his legendary fight with Jon Jones. Earlier this year, Creed joined Cormier’s coaching staff on The Ultimate Fighter 33, strengthening the bond between the WWE and UFC worlds.

With this connection growing ever deeper, it remains to be seen if Cormier has a role with American Made on WWE TV. But between this connection to Creed, the ties between WWE and UFC under TKO, and Cormier’s past appearances in WWE, fans know not to count it out.