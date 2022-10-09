Daniel Cormier Reacts to WWE Extreme Rules 2022 Main Event

Daniel Cormier was blown away by the Fight Pit match that headlined last night’s WWE Extreme Rules 2022 Premium Live Event.

In the main event of the show, the Fight Pit made its debut on the main roster, as Matt Riddle got a victory over Seth Rollins.

This marked Riddle’s first win in the Fight Pit, and the third match to take place in the cage overall.

Part of the selling point of this week’s Fight Pit was Daniel Cormier, who served as the guest referee for the match.

Speaking to WWE cameras after the show, the former UFC Heavyweight Champion expressed his respect for both Riddle and Rollins.

“It was amazing. Those guys fought. You knew that a rivalry like that needed an ending like that. Something very true. Something that could not be questioned and Matt Riddle got it done. It was tremendous being inside the Fight Pit.”

Cormier, who retired from professional fighting in 2020, was also asked about an altercation between himself and Rollins during the match but believes that this wasn’t a sign of biased officiating.

“I had to put him in his place because he’s been disrespectful. He grabbed me while I was checking on Matt Riddle. But I said I would be fair. I thought that I was that tonight. I came here to do a job and I think I did that job to the best of my abilities.”

Cormier’s appearance at Extreme Rules was reported to have been a one-off appearance for WWE, but both sides remain open to working together again in the future.