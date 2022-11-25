Dante Martin Injury Scare Update: “Doing Fine” After Close Call

AEW star Dante Martin is said to be “doing fine” after an injury scare at Wednesday’s AEW Rampage tapings. The 21-year-old high-flying phenom wrestles a high-risk style, but that comes at a steep price.

During a backstage segment on Dynamite, Top Flight challenged Ring of Honor tag team champions FTR to a match on this week’s Rampage, which was taped after Dynamite went off the air.

As seen below, fans on social media became concerned when fans in attendance noted that Martin was hurt during the contest.

Aww dammit ?. At Rampage taping and the match is over but it's looking like Dante Martin might be hurt as the Doc is out here. Here's hoping it's not too bad. Top Flight can't catch a break. pic.twitter.com/qBpmA63Vf3 — Jay T. Shirt (@fight4ever) November 24, 2022

Top Flight is literally the most cursed young tag team right now. Darius returned not too long ago and now Dante is hurt. Fuck sake #AEWRampage pic.twitter.com/t28WJelR9o — ??? ???? ???????•??????? ? (@TranquiloSZN) November 24, 2022

High Risk, High Reward

Top Flight has dealt with a slew of injuries since arriving in All Elite Wrestling. They’re looking to re-establish themselves as contenders for the AEW World tag team championships, so another injury is the last thing they need.

Speaking of the AEW tag titles, Anthony Bowens of The Acclaimed has provided an update on Martin’s status. On Thanksgiving, Bowens posted a photo of The Acclaimed and Top Flight with the caption, “Happy Thanksgiving from the House of Half Black.”

Twitter user @FrozennAngell replied to the photo and asked Bowens about Martin’s health. Thankfully, he had good news to share.

He’s fine thankfully — Anthony Bowens (@Bowens_Official) November 24, 2022

Catch Top Flight vs. FTR on this week’s AEW Rampage, which airs at a special start time of 4pm EST on Friday afternoon. “Uncle” Dax Harwood of FTR is excited for fans to see this first meeting of the two teams.