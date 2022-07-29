AEW Star Suffers Injury On 7/27 Dynamite (Report)

AEW’s Dante Martin was reportedly injured on this past Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite.

Another AEW Injury

Mike Johnson of PWInsider has reported that Dante Martin suffered a knee injury on Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite Fight For The Fallen.

Martin was reportedly seen on crutches backstage and after the show at the hotel. There is no word on the extent of the injury.

After The Match

Martin took on Sammy Guevara in a losing effort on AEW Dynamite. During the match, he was seen favoring his knee and stayed down on the mat during the post-match segment where Eddie Kingston, Ortiz, and Ruby Soho made the save as Martin and Skye Blue were attacked by Guevara, Anna Jay, and Tay Conti.

He needed help getting out of the ring and was immediately checked out by a ringside official on the apron before the camera cut away.

SEScoops wishes Dante Martin a quick and speedy recovery.