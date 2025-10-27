Darby Allin on the Big AEW Spot That Tony Khan Said ‘No’ To: “I Can’t Fake It”

Darby Allin is known for insane spots that have both captivated many worldwide with some of his efforts coming off as polarizing to many. But there was one suggested stunt that was seen as being a tad too much for AEW figurehead Tony Khan. This was expressed during a conversation with RJ City as the former TNT Champion covered several subjectsfore heading over to take part in the television show.ic element underpinning many of the topics.

Appearing on Hey! [EW], Allin was asked what has been the one big ‘no’ from AEW in terms of something he always wanted to do but TK said, ‘Absolutely not’, Allin said,

“During the pandemic, I wanted to get ran over by a car, and he said, “The roster is already so f***ing short.” [laughs]. We can’t be having you get hit by a car.”

When RJ City responded by saying that Allin could just lie about getting hit by a car like his infamous sex story involving bees which landed him on TLC’s ‘Sex Sent Me to the ER’ show which ended up being a ruse to get a spot on the show, Allin responded,

“Nah, dude. I can’t. I can’t fake, I can’t fake it… No, dude. Even with all my crazy s**t in AEW, I try not to have a lot of like safety.”

Darby Allin provides more info on his infamous TLC appearance

In wrestling parlance, TLC usually refers to tables, ladders, and chairs but for Darby Allin, it represented a chance to spotlight himself with a salacious but ultimately imagination-driven tale.

The former AEW tag team champion mentioned that he was paid $600 for his ‘Sex Sent Me To The ER’ role. The details of his curated story on the show involved having intimate relations with someone in a porta-potty before Allin claimed he was stung by an abundance of bees before he had to go to the emergency room.

On the same episode of Hey! [EW] embedded above, Allin mentioned how the woman who appeared on the show with him was someone he met on Craigslist and they met in a coffee shop prior to the shoot to get their story straight before heading over to take part in the television show.