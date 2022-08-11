AEW Dark: Elevation Spoilers: Airing August 15, 2022 (Women’s Division Return)

This week’s AEW Dynamite was titled Quake By The Lake and aired live from the Target Center in Minneapolis.
Before that show, AEW taped their weekly Dark: Elevation episode, which will air Monday night.
AEW Dark: Elevation Spoilers For 8/15 (Taped On 8/10)
- Daddy Magic Matt Menard was on commentary.
- Tony Nese & Josh Woods (w/ Smart Mark Sterling) def. Travis Titan & Arik Cannon
- Dark Order (John Silver, Evil Uno, 10 & Alex Reynolds) def. Adam Grace, Riley Jackson, Drew System, TJ Cooper
- Serena Deeb def. Sierra
- Konosuke Takeshita def. Ryan Nemeth
- Julia Hart def. Free Range Kara
- Private Party (Isiah Kassidy & Marq Quen) def. Jah-C & JDX
- Penelope Ford def. Heather Reckless
- The Acclaimed (Max Caster & Anthony Bowens) def. JT Energy & Justin Fowler
- Hikaru Shida, Thunder Rosa & Toni Storm def. Nyla Rose & Emi Sakura & Marina Shafir (w/ Vickie Guerrero & Baliyan Akki)