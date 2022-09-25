Dark Side of the Ring Creator Addresses Future of the Show

For three seasons, VICE’s Dark Side of the Ring has focussed on the controversies associated with professional wrestling.

No topic has been off-limits from the show’s investigative practices, with the Chris Benoit tragedy, the death of Owen Hart, and the WWF steroids scandal all being covered.

The show has faced criticism from some in the industry, with Jim Ross claiming the show has “misrepresented” him and others with their choice of editing.

Ross also claimed during an April 2022 episode of his ‘Grilling Jr’ podcast that he doubts he’ll be on the show again.

The Future of the Show

With criticism over the show’s production, the future of Dark Side of the Ring has been uncertain for some time.

Addressing the future of the show, DSOTR co-creator Jason Eisner told Comic Book that he remains optimistic.

“It’s not something I can quite answer yet, but it’s not … We’re definitely thinking about more Dark Side of the Ring. It’s definitely something that will, hopefully, be in the cards in the future.

“It’s definitely something that will, hopefully, be in the cards in the future.” Jason Eisner on the future of Dark Side of the Ring.

“But right now, we’re gearing up for Tales From The Territories to come out … But yeah, there’s going to be plenty more wrestling documentaries that are going to come out from me.”

Tales from the Territories

Tales from the Territories was announced in August this year and will be produced by Eisner’s team from Dark Side of the Ring as well as Dwayne Johnson’s Seven Bucks Productions.

A trailer for the show, featuring a voice-over from Johnson has also been released by VICE.

The series will debut on Tuesday, October 4, at 10 p.m. ET.