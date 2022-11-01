Dark Side of the Ring Creator Addresses Rumors WWE Pressured Network to Cancel the Show

Dark Side of the Ring is on pause for now while creators Evan Husney and Jason Eisener work on Tales from the Territories.

Both shows are on VICE TV. A few months ago, before the announcement of Tales from the Territories, there were reports and speculation that Dark Side of the Ring had been canceled after the third season.

No Truth

Dark Side Of The Ring

It got to the point where VICE TV put out a statement denying the rumors, saying they were committed to the series. While speaking on Two Man Power Trip, Husney addressed the rumors.

“It was some rumor about how WWE was putting pressure on A&E to not air our shows and it could be too controversial, so they were going to cancel it. VICE would never do that because it’s their most successful show. If Dark Side wasn’t successful, I could see not doing another season. It was this weird thing where, yeah, season three had some controversial moments. I could see where people put two and two together. We see that happen every day in the wrestling news cycle of people guessing with the rumor mill and speculating what one thing means and two things are similar, you put it together and you have a story. That’s how our news cycle works. I totally understand how people come to that conclusion. 99.9% of the time of anything, any conspiracy, is always the most boring answer or reason. In this case, the boring answer is that we just made another show for a second,” he said.

Tales from the Territories debuted in October 2022, and is in conjunction with The Rock‘s Seven Bucks Productions. Husney was asked about details for the fourth season.

Husney noted that the season is in the works, and things are still being worked out. He noted there should be an official word made, but they’re not done with the show. Husney pointed out how it would be challenging for them to do both shows at the same time because they’re too much control freaks for that to happen.

It is unknown when Dark Side of the Ring season four will premiere, while Tales from the Territories is currently airing Tuesdays on VICE TV.

H/T to Fightful for the transcription