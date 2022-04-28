Dark Side of the Ring: Latest On a Potential Season Four

Many have been wondering about the future of Dark Side of the Ring.

The series has taken a look back at some tragic stories in the wrestling business. From Owen Hart’s shocking death to the infamous “Plane Ride from Hell,” Dark Side of the Ring has taken a deep dive into it all.

Its future remains up in the air, however. Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer reports that VICE has not renewed the series for season four.

Meltzer notes in his report that ratings declined in season three. He also said that Jim Ross leaving the series wouldn’t play a role in whether or not VICE decides to move on.

During an edition of his Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross said he didn’t appreciate the way some episodes of Dark Side of the Ring were edited (h/t WrestlingNews.co).

“I’m not sure I’ll be on any more of them simply because I had such unfortunate negative afterthoughts of it, but you know, you never know. Those guys are good guys and they mean well, but I think the edit was a little bit callous and not well thought out quite frankly. So I hope they continue to do those shows, and if they do, I’ll continue to watch and we’ll see. They should get better at what they do.”