Davey Boy Smith, Jr. Returning to MLW

Davey Boy Smith, Jr. is returning to MLW for FIGHTLAND ’22. They made the announcement via Twitter after hyping a big announcement earlier in the day.

?? DAVEY BOY SMITH JR. IS BACK ?? pic.twitter.com/9IHKgiyHIm — MLW FIGHTLAND | Philly • 10/30 (@MLW) October 11, 2022

Smith has been a champion since leaving MLW

Davey Boy Smith Jr

Smith left the promotion in December 2020 after losing to Low Ki in the first round of the Opera Cup.

After leaving MLW, WWE announced that Smith was signed in July 2021. He was later released that November without appearing on TV.

This past March, he debuted in NWA as Doug Williams’s partner in the Crockett Cup. In June, they would win the NWA Tag Team Championships from La Rebellion.

FIGHTLAND ’22 is scheduled to take place on Sunday, October 23 at a Fusion taping at the famed 2300 Arena.