MLW Inks Partnership With Hot Topic

MLW has reached a new licensing partnership with Hot Topic that will see the retailer have the licensing rights to MLW and its talent roster to deliver fans merchandise, fashion apparel, and accessories.

The news was broken by Comic Book. There are over 80 different shirts, hoodies, and tank tops that will be available at launch.

MLW World Heavyweight Champion Alex Hammerstone, Jacob Fatu, Women’s Featherweight Champion Taya Valkyrie, Davey Richards, Microman, The Von Erichs (Ross & Marshall Von Erich), Gangrel, and King Muertes are featured on the merchandise. You can check out the collection right here.

“This partnership with Hot Topic is another step in continuing to align ourselves with the hottest brands and platforms,” said Court Bauer, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, MLW. “We look forward to bringing merchandise inspired by our diverse and popular fighters to Hot Topic, and it kicks off today.”

There are designs based on Battle Riot IV, the Von Erichs, Gangrel, King Muertes, Contra Unit, and MLW itself. The shirts retail for around $26.90 while sweatshirts run $38.90 and Hoodies run $44.90.

MLW also sells merchandise through Pro Wrestling Tees.