Details on Frankie Kazarian Leaving AEW to Join Impact Wrestling

Frankie Kazarian is no longer ‘All-Elite’ and is now part of the Impact Wrestling roster.

Kazarian signed with AEW in January 2019, making him one of the earliest wrestlers to join, and is one-half of the inaugural AEW World Tag Team Champions (with Scorpio Sky.)

After SoCal Uncensored was forced to disband following a loss to the Young Bucks, Kazarian would become the ‘Elite Hunter’ though struggled to pick up wins over the group.

Impact Wrestling

In July 2021, Kazarian appeared for Impact Wrestling as part of his feud with The Elite.

Returning in May 2022, Kazarian would make regular appearances for the promotion and won the X-Division Championship at Bound for Glory that October.

Invoking ‘Option C’ (vacating the X-Division title for a shot at the Impact World Championship) Kazarian would come up short in his efforts to dethrone Josh Alexander.

At Hard to Kill 2023 this week, Kazarian appeared on the Pay-Per-View and announced he has signed with Impact.

Kazarian spoke about being complacent in AEW, and working with “people he thought were his friends.”

Leaving AEW

After appearing at Hard to Kill, PW Insider confirmed that Kazarian is finished with All Elite Wrestling.

It is reported that it was after facing Alexander in November 2022 that Kazarian asked for his release which Tony Khan granted.

Kazarian’s reasons is that he wants to push himself in these final stages of his career, and believes he will have better luck in Impact than on AEW’s roster.

Kazarian reportedly “did business the right way” and would be welcomed back into the AEW locker room at any time.