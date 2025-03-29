Spoiler: Top NXT Star To Challenge For TNA Title At Rebellion PPV

A top NXT star is set to challenge the TNA World Heavyweight Champion Joe Hendry at next PPV of the company.

The NXT Roadblock event earlier this month featured multiple TNA stars in title matches. This included current X-Division Champion Moose challenging Oba Femi for the NXT title.

The latest TNA TV tapings from St. Joseph, Missouri saw WWE’s development brand returning the favor by sending one of their top stars in Ethan Page.

Page ended up getting involved with the TNA Champion Joe Hendry. Their confrontation led to the announcement of a triple threat world title match for the upcoming TNA Rebellion PPV featuring Page, Hendry, and Frankie Kazarian.

ETHAN PAGE IS BACK HERE AT THE TNA TAPING IN ST JOSEPH pic.twitter.com/0jzg1eTUkz — it’s jay. (@thejordanbass) March 29, 2025

Ethan Page had a run with TNA from 2017 to 2021 before he joined AEW. Originally introduced as Chandler Park, the cousin of Joseph Park aka Abyss, the 35-year-old later turned to his Ethan Page persona in the company.

The current NXT star got to share the ring with the likes of RVD, Sabu and Tommy Dreamer during his time with TNA. He also formed a successful tag team with Josh Alexander. Collectively known as The North, the duo had multiple runs with the Impact tag titles.

TNA Rebellion PPV is set to take place from the Galen Center in Los Angeles, California. The Hardy Boyz are set to defend the TNA tag titles against the Nemeth Brothers at the April 27 event. An Ultimate X-Match has also been announced for the PPV with Moose putting his X Division title on the line.