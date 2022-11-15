Details on the Lengths of New WWE Contracts

Since taking over WWE main roster creative, Triple H has brought back several wrestlers that had been let go.

Fightful Select reports that wrestlers who were brought back for the SmackDown brand are on three-year contracts that are set to expire in the Summer of 2025. Hit Row has matching deals that expire around the same time and are on those three-year deals. Some wrestlers brought back had representation and were able to negotiate different contracts.

Several stars brought back “were able to negotiate the ability to utilize some outside projects and platforms that they would not have been allowed to do at the time they were released.”

Many of those rules were relaxed as far back as WrestleMania 38 in April and are even more relaxed.

The preparation of some of these returns has ranged from the day before to several days out or in weeks. It was weeks in the making for Johnny Gargano, while Karrion Kross and Scarlett were just days. WWE had plans to bring in Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows for over a month.

Triple H has brought back Karrion Kross, Scarlett, Dakota Kai, Dexter Lumis, the three members of Hit Row, Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows, Emma, and Mia Yim.