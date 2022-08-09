Watch: Dexter Lumis Escorted Away After Crashing WWE Raw

Former NXT star Dexter Lumis made a surprise WWE return at this week’s episode of Raw in the most unexpected way possible.

The episode featured several segments on the show in which a crashed car was visible in the background. The purposeful framing of these segments intrigued fans throughout the night.

People’s curiosity was finally resolved after the main event. The final match of the show saw AJ Styles defeating The Miz in a No DQ match.

Still trying to figure out what happened on #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/XWZ3xC35W3 — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) August 9, 2022

However, as Styles was celebrating his victory in the main event, the cameras cut to the crowd. We saw Dexter Lumis being taken away by the police.

We only saw a glimpse of the former NXT star during the broadcast of the show. The following fan video provides a detailed look at his brief Raw appearance:

Not sure if this was aired or not but Dexter Lumis appeared ringside after Styles vs Miz #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/Z67sa6Hs9T — Jared Gibson (@jaredgibsonn) August 9, 2022

Dexter Lumis was a featured NXT star during the Wednesday Night Wars. His character is known to be a Triple H creation.

Like many others, Lumis was also released from his WWE contract in April this year. There had been reports of Triple H bringing back more released stars after Karrion Kross and Scarlett. It’s no surprise that Lumis is one of them.

There is no word on what the plans are for Dexter Lumis moving forward but we can expect to see a lot more of him in the coming times.