WWE RAW Live Results & Discussion (8/8/22)

This week's WWE RAW airs live from the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio.

WWE RAW Results (8/8/22)

6-Woman Tag Team Match Set For Clash at the Castle

Bayley, Dakota Kai, and Iyo Sky kicked off the show and made their way to the ring. Bayley said “ding dong” and wondered why the fans weren’t happy to see her. She claimed that they are here to shake up the women’s division and poked fun at Becky Lynch. Bayley claimed that fans were tired of seeing Bianca Belair as the RAW Women’s Champion and that she is the only one who saw the potential in Kai and SKY.

Alexa Bliss and Asuka interrupted and were then followed by RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair. Alexa told Sky and Kai that they aren’t winning the women’s tag title tournament because they have to face them. Belair wanted a fight and Bayley agreed, before saying not tonight in Cleveland. Bayley, Kai, and SKY versus Belair, Bliss, and Asuka was then set for Clash at the Castle.

Tamina & Dana Brooke versus Dakota Kai & Iyo Sky in the tag team tournament for the vacant Women’s Tag Team Championships was announced for later tonight

Seth Rollins vs. Angelo Dawkins

Seth Rollins battled Angelo Dawkins in the first match of the night. Montez Ford was ringside for the match and provided a distraction early. Dawkins capitalized and launched Seth into the barricade as RAW went to a break.