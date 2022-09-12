Dolph Ziggler Addresses his Current Plans for Retirement

Dolph Ziggler is aware that he can’t wrestle forever, but the Show-Off has no plans to stop anytime soon.

Ziggler debuted on WWE‘s main roster in 2005 as the caddy for Kerwin White (Chavo Guerrero.)

After being repackaged as Nicky, one-fifth of the Spirit Squad the following year, Dolph would get the Ziggler name in 2008 which he has used ever since.

Retirement

Having worked on WWE’s main roster for close to two decades, Ziggler is one of WWE’s most veteran performers competing today.

During his recent appearance on Cleveland’s Morning News with Wills and Snyder, Ziggler discussed when he will hang up his boots for good (via Fightful.)

“It really depends. The healthiest people in the world, sometimes it doesn’t work. Some people have re-occurring injuries. I’ve been very lucky. Going on 18 years, no major surgeries.

“I don’t want to stop. One day I’ll have to but it sure as hell won’t be now.” Dolph Ziggler.

“Any kind of surgery I got, it was from wrestling in college. I’ve been lucky. I don’t ever want to stop. One day I’ll have to, but it sure as hell won’t be now.”

Turning Face

After a reign as NXT Champion earlier this year, Ziggler returned from a break in June this year, attacking MVP and turning face for the first time in 2017.

In recent weeks, Ziggler feuded with Austin Theory, culminating in a match on the August 15, 2022 episode of Raw.

Theory defeated Ziggler in the match, ending their feud, and Dolph has had a handful of matches with the Judgment Day since then.

