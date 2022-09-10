Dolph Ziggler Reveals His Current Goal In Wrestling

Dolph Ziggler has been a part of the wrestling world for a long time and he has seen many highs and lows. He has now reached the place where personal accolades do not interest him. The Show off instead is focused on making sure that he leaves the business better than when he started.

The former world champion had an interview with The Wrestling Classic. He was asked what’s left in his bucket list. Ziggler first mentioned how he had the idea to cash in his Money In The Bank contract to get a match with Shawn Michaels back in the day. However, now he is focused on helping younger talents who can pass the knowledge when their time comes:

“When it comes to now 2022 It’s just finding someone like a Theory, who’s quickly picking it up, crushing it, and be able to have some time on the weekend.” said Dolph Ziggler, “Live event matches where we don’t have to go to commercial in 90 seconds. We got 25-30 minutes, and you beat him down and you see what he can do. Then you see if he can pass that on to someone else when you’ve done.

So things like that are much more important. To be leaving the business better than when you started and actually have a meaningful impact on not just young talent, or talent the same age or even talent that are older than me. Being able to know that no matter what the win-loss record is out there. No matter what fans online say. Everyone in that locker room says ‘This is the guy I want leading my platoon, putting the company on his back, putting me over his shoulder, and passing it on to the next generation.'”

You can watch Ziggler’s full interview below:

