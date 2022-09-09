Alan Angles Remembers His Worst Independent Booking

Alan Angles had a relatively easy start in wrestling, and he was signed by AEW to a contract at only 22 years old. Though this doesn’t mean that he didn’t pay his dues and Angles had already been wrestling in the independent circuit for a while before that.

The former Dark Order member detailed his experience in the indie circuit during his recent appearance on Chris Jericho‘s Talk Is Jericho podcast. When asked about his worst indie booking, Angles recalled wrestling in a barn for his very first show:

“Probably the first indie show that I ever did. There was about seven of us packed in a car. We drove about seven hours to a town called Dyersburg, Tennessee for I think it was called DXW.” recalled Alan Angles, “It was in a shoot barn like an actual barn. There was hay on the floor.

A small lowboy ring, [with] just the worst ropes of all time. We got paid, I think $20 Each or something like that. That’s actually not the least I’ve ever been paid.”

Jericho then asked him what’s the lowest amount he got paid. Angles recalled getting paid $5 for a tag match “One time I got paid in a $5 bill, and it was supposed to go to me, and my tag partner.”

Alan Angles was part of the AEW roster from 2020 to 2022. He left the promotion earlier this year after the company offered him a per appearance deal instead of a full contract. The star previously known as Five explained that he wanted to rebuild himself.

