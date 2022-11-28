Donovan Dijak Was Not a Fan of WWE Naming Him T-Bar

WWE star Dominik Dijakovic made his return to NXT at the end of last week’s episode of NXT under the name DIJAK.

He attacked North American Champion Wes Lee following his title defense against Carmelo Hayes on the show. This name change comes after he spent two years of his career portraying the T-Bar character on the main roster, where he was part of the infamous ‘RETRIBUTION’ stable in 2020.

DIJAK isn’t able to change his Twitter name to match his current WWE name following the change in Twitter ownership and terms and services.

The Request

The NXT star took to the platform to ask new owner Elon Musk if he could change his name if he paid for the new ‘Twitter Blue’ service. He wrote the following:

“Hello @elonmusk, if I pay your stupid $8 fee would that mean I can finally change my God forsaken name officially to DIJAK because the last thing on this planet that I want to be is T-BAR. Thank you.”

DIJAK was not the only main roster star to debut a new gimmick on last week’s NXT show, as the mysterious Scrypts was revealed as former 24/7 Champion Reggie under a mask. WWE had been airing hype videos for him for several weeks.