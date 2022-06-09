Don’t Expect to see Forbidden Door Title Match Teased on AEW Dynamite

‘Hangman’ Adam Page isn’t expected to face Kazuchika Okada in singles action at the upcoming Forbidden Door event, despite calling him out on this week’s AEW Dynamite.

On last night’s show, Page defeated New Japan’s David Finlay and in a post-match segment, said he does not expect to get an AEW World Championship rematch anytime soon.

Instead of challenging for AEW’s top prize, Page challenged Okada, the IWGP World Heavyweight Champion, to a title match at Forbidden Door.

On the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported that there are no plans for a singles match between Page and Okada at the crossover event on June 26.

While Meltzer had previously reported that this match was on the card, he later corrected himself, stating that the actual match card is being kept top secret.

It is believed that Meltzer was deliberately given a faked line-up for the Chicago-based event.

AEWxNJPW Forbidden Door: What do we know?

AEWxNJPW Forbidden Door won’t see Page and Okada face off in singles action, but the card is coming together for the show.

As confirmed on last night’s Dynamite, the first AEW All-Atlantic Champion will be crowned at the show, with a tournament already underway.

Last night’s show saw PAC defeat Buddy Matthews to advance to the semi-finals.

Forbidden Door will also see the crowning of an interim AEW World Champion while CM Punk recovers from his recent surgery.

Last night’s show saw Jon Moxley defeat Kyle O’Reilly, who had won a battle royal earlier in the night, to qualify for the title match.

Moxley will face either Hiroshi Tanahashi or Hirooki Goto at Forbidden Door, with his opponent to be determined at NJPW’s Dominion event.