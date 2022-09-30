Dr. Chris Amann Reportedly No Longer Working For WWE

Longtime ringside physician Dr. Chris Amann has reportedly retired from WWE.

According to PW Insider, Amann reportedly gave his notice some time ago and has officially retired from his position with WWE this month.

Chris joined the company in 2008 after working as a physician for the 2008 United States Olympic team. He was the senior ringside physician that worked with both WWE and NXT talent. Chris also oversaw the medical care of other ringside physicians and trainers on the staff.

Dr. Chris Amann sues CM Punk

Long before the meltdown following AEW All Out, CM Punk had issues with WWE and Dr. Chris Amann.

In 2014, CM Punk was interviewed on The Art of Wrestling podcast, hosted by Colt Cabana (or Scott Colton as referred to be Punk during his media scrum rant).

Punk claimed during the podcast that the doctor misdiagnosed a lump on his back as a “fatty deposit” and it was later revealed to be an MRSA infection. Chris Amann later sued both CM Punk and Colt Cabana for defamation. His argument was that the words said on the podcast called into question his ability to perform his duties as a physician.

The trial lasted about a week and found that neither CM Punk or Colt Cabana were liable for defamation.