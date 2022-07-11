The Dusty Rhodes Foundation Launches To Help Young Athletes

A new foundation has been launched in honor of the legend, The American Dream, Dusty Rhodes.

The family of Dusty Rhodes has announced a new foundation named after the WWE Hall of Famer. The mission of the foundation is to honor and pay homage to Dusty Rhodes, who passed away in 2015, and his dedication to sports and young athletes.

Dusty Rhodes Foundation Mission

The foundation, via The Rhodes family, shared its mission statement on Instagram:

Our foundation was started in loving memory of one of the greatest and most influential professional wrestlers of all time: “The American Dream” Dusty Rhodes. Long before he entered the squared circle, Dusty’s dreams began on the playing fields of his youth. He was a gifted athlete in many sports and his baseball & football abilities earned him a full athletic scholarship which made him the first in his family to attend college. Throughout Dusty’s storied career, he reached through the television and entertained millions, but a lesser-known passion was his role with youth athletics. Dusty gave this time, talent, and treasure to helping children play sports. He was a coach and mentor to many young athletes, some of whom went on to attend college on athletic scholarships themselves. Dusty was an inspiration to all those who knew him. For his dreams to live on, we must inspire and support the next generation of athletes. Many children today do not have the opportunity to play sports because of the yearly rising costs associated with organized leagues & travel ball. Additionally, many underserved communities simply don’t have the ability to offer sports programs for children. By supporting the Dusty Rhodes Foundation, you can help carry out Dusty’s legacy and dreams by helping children play sports who couldn’t otherwise. Together we can inspire and support youth athletics in disadvantaged and underserved communities and make a big difference in the lives of these amazing children. Michelle & The Rhodes Family

Starrcast V Involvement

The Dusty Rhodes Foundation will be involved in the Starrcast V festivities on SummerSlam weekend. Ricky Starks, Preston ‘10’ Vance, Aaron Solo, QT Marshall, and Buttercup will be doing meet and greets in support of the Foundation. Starrcast V will be headlined by the final match of arguably, Dusty Rhodes’ greatest rival, Ric Flair.