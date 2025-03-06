HomeNewsWWE
WWE

Mattel Drops Cody & Dusty Rhodes WWE Legacy Figure 2-Pack

by Michael Reichlin

Mattel has introduced the WWE Superstars Rhodes Legacy 2-Pack, a special edition set honoring the legendary father-son duo, Dusty and Cody Rhodes.

The set includes two highly detailed action figures, each capturing the distinctive personas of the son of a plumber and grandson of a plumber.

The American Dream comes with a championship belt that looks a lot like the NWA World Heavyweight. He’s wearing one of his classic t-shorts, black tights and red & white cowboy boots.

The reigning Undisputed WWE Champion comes with ‘Finish the Story’ weight belt and t-shirt.

img 8821 1

This 2-pack offers fans and collectors an opportunity to celebrate the Rhodes family’s significant impact on wrestling history.

The figures are designed with articulation and authentic detailing, making them ideal for both display and interactive play.

The Rhodes Legacy 2-Pack is now available for pre-order at Mattel’s website.

Michael Reichlin
Michael Reichlin has been following pro wrestling since 1989. He's been covering wrestling news since 1998 and has attended countless wrestling events across the United States.

Related News