Mattel Drops Cody & Dusty Rhodes WWE Legacy Figure 2-Pack

Mattel has introduced the WWE Superstars Rhodes Legacy 2-Pack, a special edition set honoring the legendary father-son duo, Dusty and Cody Rhodes.

The set includes two highly detailed action figures, each capturing the distinctive personas of the son of a plumber and grandson of a plumber.

The American Dream comes with a championship belt that looks a lot like the NWA World Heavyweight. He’s wearing one of his classic t-shorts, black tights and red & white cowboy boots.

The reigning Undisputed WWE Champion comes with ‘Finish the Story’ weight belt and t-shirt.

This 2-pack offers fans and collectors an opportunity to celebrate the Rhodes family’s significant impact on wrestling history.

The figures are designed with articulation and authentic detailing, making them ideal for both display and interactive play.

The Rhodes Legacy 2-Pack is now available for pre-order at Mattel’s website.