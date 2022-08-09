Edge Accepts Challenge For Big Match In His Hometown

WWE Hall of Famer Edge has been challenged for a big match on the upcoming WWE Raw episode from Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada on August 22.

This week’s episode of Raw saw Judgement Day member Damian Priest issuing a challenge to the Rated R Superstar. He mentioned how it’s been a while since the wrestling veteran competed on Raw:

“Edge hasn’t wrestled on Monday Night Raw in Toronto in what 12 years? Well, here it is – I’m officially challenging you to a match. One-on-one, you and me. The Rated-R Superstar vs. The Punishment of the Judgment Day. If you still have a set, let’s end this!”

The Canadian star went on to accept the challenge from his former protege on Raw Talk. He mentioned how Priest would call him for advice when he first started in WWE:

The Attitude Era star introduced Finn Balor as the newest member of Judgement Day during the June 6 episode of Raw earlier this year. However, he was kicked out of the group he created not long after this.

Edge stayed off TV for a few weeks to sell the attack. He made his return during the SummerSlam PPV and he has been feuding with the Raw faction ever since.