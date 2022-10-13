Edge Cast In Upcoming Disney + Series

WWE Superstar Edge has been cast in an upcoming series for Disney+.

He’s currently involved in a bitter rivalry with the group he created, The Judgment Day. This past Saturday at WWE Extreme Rules, Edge battled Finn Balor in an I Quit match. Judgment Day interfered but Rey Mysterio made the save. Rhea Ripley then attacked Edge’s wife, Beth Phoenix, and threatened to hit her with a con-chair-to if The Rated-R Superstar didn’t quit.

Edge uttered the words “I quit” to end the match, but Ripley opted to hit Beth with the con-chair-to anyway. Ripley recently took to Twitter and claimed that she’s the person that Edge wanted her to be.

Adam Copeland Cast In “Percy Jackson and the Olympians“

It was reported today by Variety that Adam Copeland (Edge), alongside Suzanne Cryer and Jessica Parker Kennedy, has been cast in the upcoming series “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” for Disney +.

Edge will appear in the series as a recurring guest star. The 48-year-old will play “Ares” in the series, a character described to Variety as “handsome in a wicked way and arrogant, despite not being the sharpest tool in the shed. He loves conflict and acts as an agent of chaos wherever he goes.” The series is not scheduled to be released until early 2024.

Edge Set To Retire In Toronto Next Year

The Ultimate Opportunist defeated The Judgment Day’s Damian Priest in the main event of RAW in Toronto on August 22nd. After the match, Edge grabbed a microphone and revealed to the crowd that he plans on retiring when WWE returns to Toronto in 2023.