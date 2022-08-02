Edge’s Classic Metalingus Theme Song is Back

Edge has returned to Raw, and so has his classic theme song.

The former world champion made his comeback after several week off at SummerSlam. He entered the arena with a remix of The Brood theme and helped The Mysterios pick up a victory over Judgement Day.

The wrestling veteran then showed up on tonight’s Raw from Toyota Center in Houston. He brought back the ‘Metalingus’ theme by Alter Bridge and received a huge pop. We also got the ‘Rated R Superstar’ announcement for his entrance.

Edge apologized to the fans for being an asshole for the past few months. He created Judgement Day to help young talents and pass on his knowledge.

He said that his proteges thought that they had learned everything they needed. The Attitude Era star then promised to kill what he created: The Judgment Day.

Fans seemed very excited to see Edge reverting back to his old theme song. They took on social media to share their enthusiasm for this change:

Edge is back. More importantly his music is back. Let’s never speak of that other music again. #WWERaw — WWE Creative Humor (@WWECreative_ish) August 2, 2022

I’m about to board my plane and Edge comes out to Metalingus two days after I wanted him to. Maaaaan — Ella Jay (@itsellajay) August 2, 2022

Edge coming back out to Metalingus #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/CNCHJEpzEH — Josh Broadway (@BroadwayJosh42) August 2, 2022

This wasn’t the last of Edge we saw on the night. The Usos beat The Mysterios in a unified tag team title match in the main event of the show. The Judgement Day attacked Mysterios after this bout.

Edge tried to make the save. However, he hit Dominik Mysterio with a spear in confusion. The show ended with the Rated R Superstar chasing down Finn Balor and Damian Priest while Dominik recovered in the ring.