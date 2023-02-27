Edge Reflects On The Generations Of Legends He’s Worked With Throughout His WWE Career

Upon entering WWE in the late 1990s, a young Edge received the opportunity to tango with some of wrestling’s most illustrious figures.

Under contract, “The Rated R Superstar” has worked through four different eras, including the Attitude Era, Ruthless Aggression, and the PG era. After his surprise return to the sport in 2020, Edge integrated himself into the “New Era,” and continues to run strong today.

Before he made his own mark as a legend, though, the WWE Hall of Famer worked with several other legends during his initial run in WWE. Reflecting on his career, Edge recalled some of the talent who helped shape him during his earlier days.

“It’s not lost on me the amount of talent I’ve had the opportunity to face,” he wrote via Twitter. “Perfect, Owen, Martel, Bad News, Hacksaw, Road Warriors, Funk, Lawler, Flair, Bulldog, Landell, Bossman, Earthquake, Boogy Woogy, Vader just to name a few, let alone the other 2 generations. Blows my mind.”

It’s not lost on me the amount of talent I’ve had the opportunity to face. Perfect, Owen, Martel, Bad News, Hacksaw, Road Warriors, Funk, Lawler, Flair, Bulldog, Landell, Bossman, Earthquake, Boogy Woogy, Vader just to name a few, let alone the other 2 generations. Blows my mind https://t.co/p7Jffjzx0X — Adam (Edge) Copeland (@EdgeRatedR) February 26, 2023

Legends Meet A Future Legend

Most of the WWE Superstars referenced by Edge did battle with him while Edge was still in his 20s. In early 2002, Edge met the late WWE Hall of Famer Mr. Perfect for the first and only time on Sunday Night Heat, winning the bout by disqualification.

Other notable opponents include Edge’s numerous matches involving fellow Canadian, Owen Hart. In September 1998, a 24-year-old Edge battled Hart at WWE’s In Your House 24: Breakdown, before the two met a few months later in tag team competition.

Of those mentioned, Ric Flair encountered Edge over fifty times throughout their careers in various tag team matches, battle royals, and singles competitions. Within a one-on-one capacity, the two first dueled in May 2004, as Edge gained the victory over “The Nature Boy.”