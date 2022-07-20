Edge Returning To WWE TV With His Old Gimmick

Edge is reportedly slated to return to WWE television on next week’s episode of Raw.

On Today’s episode of Wrestling Observer Live, Bryan Alvarez was asked whether Edge appearing on the show will end up being a swerve with the WWE Hall Of Famer re-joining The Judgment Day stable.

Alvarez said that Rated-R merchandise has already been made for his return.

“I think they’ve already got Rated-R Superstar merch, so I’m pretty sure he’s returning as the Rated-R Superstar. Now what that means as a babyface [or as] a heel, I don’t know. I don’t think he’s coming back to Judgment Day. Especially because he left Judgment Day, he left because he didn’t want to be involved with anything spooky, but then they haven’t done anything spooky [with Judgment Day].”

WWE has been airing vignettes for Edge’s return to TV for weeks, featuring old memorabilia from past rivals such as Randy Orton, John Cena, The Dudley Boyz, and others.

Edge was written off after being attacked by The Judgment Day and replaced by Finn Balor. Considering Edge is returning with his old gimmick, it looks like he will also have his “Metalingus” song instead of continuing to use “The Other Side.”

