Edge Reveals How Much Longer He Plans On Wrestling

After nearly a decade away from the ring due to a neck injury, Edge returned to competition in 2020 at the Royal Rumble.

Edge knows that his in-ring career is closer to the end than the beginning. He noted in an interview with Steven of Steven’s Wrestling Adventure that he has less than three years left as a wrestler.

“Won’t be ten (years), definitely won’t be ten. I doubt it’ll be five, it’s gonna be before that. I don’t even think it’s going to be three. I don’t know, but I don’t think it’s going to be that long. I know the window is small.”

Edge was forced to retire in 2011 while he was WWE World Heavyweight Champion. He underwent two surgeries on his neck and after being away from the ring for so many years, he started realizing that it was a possibility to come back

“I know it’s not going to last for long and I only have so much in the tank to be able to do that. I want to get out before you start going, ‘his tank is getting low.’ I want to get out while people still have fond memories,” he said.

At WrestleMania 38, Edge was victorious by defeating AJ Styles in singles competition. He is currently aligned with Damian Priest as part of a new direction of having his own group.

H/T to Fightful for the transcript