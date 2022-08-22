Edge on his Wrestling Career: “The End is in Sight”

At the 2020 Royal Rumble Pay Per View, Edge made his in-ring return, almost nine years after his last match.

It was on the post-WrestleMania 27 Raw in 2011 that Edge announced his in-ring retirement due to neck issues, and it was believed he’d never wrestle again.

Since returning, Edge has feuded with some of WWE‘s biggest stars including AJ Styles, Roman Reigns, Randy Orton and Seth Rollins.

The End is Near

Edge’s return to wrestling is nothing short of a miracle, but the WWE Hall of Famer will one-day have to retire all over again.

Speaking with Bleacher Report for a new interview, Edge made it clear he’s well aware that he is on borrowed time.

“I am enjoying and soaking in every moment with the complete realization that it’s going to end soon. I know the end is in sight and I can see it, and because of that, it makes me enjoy it more.”

What’s Left for Edge?

Edge has accomplished plenty throughout his wrestling career, but there are some accolades left for the Rated-R Superstar to tick off his proverbial bucket list.

The WWE Hall of Famer has headlined WrestleMania twice (24 and 37) but is yet to win the final match on WWE’s biggest event of the year.

Edge is also yet to become Universal Champion, something he tried to do in 2021.

More immediately, Edge will compete on tonight’s Raw in his native Toronto, facing Damian Priest.

It is expected that he will compete at next month’s Clash at the Castle.