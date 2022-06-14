Elias Set to Appear on WWE Raw Next Week

On the June 20 episode of WWE Raw, fans will once again walk with Elias.

During the June 13 episode of Raw, Kevin Owens took on Ezekiel, the “brother” of Elias. For weeks, Owens has been obsessed with proving Ezekiel is actually Elias.

Owens’ rage ended up costing him the match as he had an outburst on top of the commentary table as the referee counted him out.

Owens had already beaten Ezekiel at Hell in a Cell but he was goaded into giving Zeke a rematch after he “admitted” to being Elias. Once he got the match, Ezekiel revealed he lied about actually being his brother.

After winning the rematch, Ezekiel grabbed a mic and announced that Elias will be making his way back to Raw next week.

WWE has been playing up the Ezekiel character. The company has gone as far as to send Zeke on a journey to Elias’ stomping grounds such as the Performance Center.

Last year, WWE ran a vignette that saw Elias burn his guitar and claim that the character was dead.

It’ll be interesting to see how WWE plays this one out next week.