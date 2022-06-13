WWE RAW Results (6/13/22): Seth Rollins vs. AJ Styles, MITB Qualifiers, Bianca Belair & Rhea Ripley

WWE RAW aired live this week from the Intrust Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas. Seth Rollins battled AJ Styles in a Money in the Bank Qualifier tonight. Liv Morgan & Alexa Bliss teamed up against Doudrop & Nikki A.S.H. in a double MITB qualifier and United States Champion Theory had a “pose-down” with Lashley in the main event.

The Miz kicked off tonight’s show and welcomed his guest, Paul Heyman. Miz and Heyman complained about Kansas City before explaining to everyone how the rules of the Money in the Bank Ladder match. Riddle joined the party and vowed to take the title from Roman Reigns this Friday on SmackDown.

Heyman joked that Riddle can’t even beat his opponent tonight and announced that he’s arranged for a stipulation. If Riddle cannot defeat Roman Reigns on Friday night’s SmackDown, he will never receive another shot at the title. Heyman gave Riddle credit for having the balls to interrupt them.

As revealed by @HeymanHustle, if @SuperKingofBros does not defeat @WWERomanReigns this Friday in the championship match on #SmackDown, Riddle will not be able to challenge for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship as long as Roman Reigns is champion!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/lRlpUqt6e4 — WWE (@WWE) June 14, 2022

When RAW returned, Jimmy Uso battled Montez Ford in a singles match. Uso took control of the match and knocked Montez out of the ring with a Dropkick. Jimmy followed it up with a Suplex on the ring apron as RAW went to a commercial break.

When RAW returned, Jimmy and Montez traded punches in the middle of the ring. Jimmy hit a Suplex but Ford battled back with a Suplex of his own. Montez connected with an Enziguri and then a Spinebuster for a near fall. Montez followed it up with a Hurricanrana and made his way to the top turnbuckle. Ford went for the Frog Splash but Jimmy caught him and countered into a roll-up for the pinfall victory.

Seth Rollins Has No Remorse For His Attack On Cody Rhodes

Seth Rollins was interviewed tonight about his brutal attack on Cody Rhodes last week on RAW. Rollins pretended to smooth things over with Rhodes, and offered him a handshake after claiming that his dad would be proud of him. Seth then bashed Rhodes over the head with a sledgehammer on the entrance ramp.

Kevin Patrick interviewed Rollins backstage this week on RAW. Rollins was asked if he had any remorse and he did not. Seth claimed that Cody Rhodes is a virus that has been playing the WWE Universe since WrestleMania and he had to take matters into his own hands. Rollins claimed that Cody was becoming a danger to himself by suggesting that he could compete in the Money in the Bank Ladder match with a torn pectoral.

Seth added that he takes pride in his actions and that he is now shifting his focus to the ladder match. Rollins said he must defeat AJ Styles in a qualifying match tonight to get into the match but AJ isn’t on his level. Seth threatened to do the same to Styles tonight and cackled. AJ Styles rushed into the ring and knocked Seth on his ass. Styles said “that is for Cody” to end the segment.

Asuka & Becky Lynch MITB Qualifier Announced for Next Week

Becky Lynch moped her way down to the ring for a match against Dana Brooke. Lynch attacked Dana before the bell rang and launched her over the announce table.

Big Time Becks demanded a microphone and said she has a ton of anger built up about the disrespect she’s been shown. Lynch claimed that she has forged a path of greatness and was robbed the last time she was in a MITB match. Becky went to attack Dana some more but Asuka interrupted.

Asuka and Becky Lynch traded punches in the middle of the ring. Asuka leveled Lynch with a shoulder tackle and followed it up with a German Suplex. Alexa Bliss then made her entrance and stared at Becky as she retreated up the ramp.

Alexa Bliss & Liv Morgan Qualified for Money in the Bank

Alexa Bliss & Liv Morgan battled Doudrop & Nikki A.S.H. tonight in a double Money in the Bank Qualifying match. The match started off with Nikki and Alexa in the ring. Bliss hit a Dropkick and Doudrop tagged in. Doudrop overpowered Alexa and hit her with a Senton for a near fall.

Nikki tagged back in and applied a Headlock. Alexa escaped and tagged in Liv Morgan as Doudrop got back in the match at the same time. Liv connected with a Codebreaker and followed it up with a Dropkick off the middle turnbuckle for a near fall.

Bliss tagged in and Doudrop greeted her with a headbutt. Nikki tagged in and beat Alexa down with Doudrop. Liv Morgan attacked but Doudrop slammed her down to the floor outside the ring. Alexa caught Nikki with a DDT for the pinfall victory. Alexa Bliss & Liv Morgan have qualified for the Money in the Bank Ladder match.

Ezekiel def. Owens via Count-Out, Elias Returns Next Week

Kevin Owens battled Ezekiel tonight in a Hell in a Cell rematch. Owens defeated Ezekiel at the premium live event. Owens dominated the action early and brought Ezekiel to the outside. Ezekiel battled back and sent Owens into the ring post before rolling him back into the ring.

Ezekiel planted Owens with a Spinebuster and went for the cover but Kevin powered out at two. The action spilled back to the outside and Ezekiel hit Owens with a Death Valley Driver on top of the steel steps as RAW went to a break.

When RAW returned, Ezekiel launched Owens across the ring with a throw and followed it up with a knee to the face that knocked Kevin out of the ring. Ezekiel went for a Splash on the floor but Owens was able to get out of the way. Owens got distracted with arguing with the commentary team and got counted out to lose the match.

After the match, Ezekiel got on the microphone and said that he has gotten ahold of his older brother Elias and he’s coming to RAW next week for a concert.

As announced by @IAmNotEliasWWE earlier tonight…



ELIAS makes his long-awaited return to #WWERaw next Monday! pic.twitter.com/m8vVqOknw1 — WWE (@WWE) June 14, 2022

MVP Picked Up A Win

MVP squared off against Cedric Alexander on tonight’s episode of RAW. Omos was in MVP’s corner for the match. Before the bell, MVP grabbed a microphone and joked that Cedric doesn’t handle rejection well. Alexander got in some offense early but was distracted by Omos. MVP capitalized and the the Play of the Day for the quick pinfall victory.

Seth Rollins Qualified For Money in the Bank

AJ Styles battled Seth Rollins in a Money in the Bank Qualifying match tonight on RAW. Before the match, Rollins was interviewed backstage and vowed to dedicate his victory to Cody Rhodes. Styles was interviewed as well and said that MITB is an accolade that has eluded him during his career.

Allow @WWERollins to be frank…



"I'd like to dedicate my VICTORY tonight as well as my eventual victory at #MITB to @CodyRhodes!"#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/OXKSsAPNBF — WWE (@WWE) June 14, 2022

The action started off back and forth with neither superstar getting an advantage. Seth rolled to the outside to regroup and AJ followed him out there. Styles launched Rollins into the barricade and rolled him back inside. AJ connected with a Backbreaker and Seth got out of the ring again. AJ chased him around again and Rollins caught him with a Suicide Dive as RAW went to a commercial break.

When RAW returned, Styles connected with a knee to the midsection and then a slam for a two count. Rollins connected with a Superkick and went for the Stomp but AJ grabbed Seth’s leg and applied the Calf Crusher. Seth broke free by getting to the bottom rope and then turned around into a Pele Kick from AJ.

Rollins and Styles traded strikes from their knees and then battled to the corner. Seth went for the Buckle Bomb but AJ blocked it and sent Rollins into the turnbuckle with a Suplex. AJ went for the Phenomenal Forearm but Rollins escaped. Seth went for the Pedigree but AJ countered into an Ushigoroshi for a near fall.

AJ made his way to the top turnbuckle but took too long and Rollins caught him up there. Seth hit the Buckle Bomb and went for a Frog Splash but Styles dodged it. AJ went for the Styles Clash but Rollins countered into a roll-up for the pinfall victory. Seth Rollins has qualified for the men’s Money in the Bank Ladder match.

Riddle def. Ciampa

Riddle faced Tommaso Ciampa this week on RAW with The Miz on commentary for the match. Riddle controlled the match early and took Ciampa to the canvas. He applied a Triangle submission but Ciampa was able to escape. Ciampa stomped on Riddle’s bare foot and followed it up with a DDT for a two count.

Riddle responded with a Powerslam and then the draping DDT. Ciampa applied an Ankle Lock and followed it up with a running knee to the face for a near fall. Ciampa set up for the Fairy Tale Ending but Riddle escaped and hit the RKO for the pinfall victory.

Rhea Ripley Warned Bianca Belair

RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair was interviewed by Kevin Patrick in the ring tonight. Bianca claimed to be looking forward to battling Rhea Ripley at Money in the Bank because they represent the new generation of women in WWE. Belair added that Judgement Day is supposed to be intimidating but she cannot be intimidated. The Judgement Day appeared on the screen and Ripley stated that they speak through their actions.

Finn Balor added that they are tired of taking orders and that is why they got rid of Edge. Damian Priest said that Edge had the right idea when he started the group but now that he’s been removed, everyone in the group is equal. Ripley told Belair that she doesn’t need to tell people that she is intimidating, she just is. Rhea vowed to leave Money in the Bank as the two-time WWE RAW Women’s Champion.

Chad Gable def. Mustafa Ali

Chad Gable battled Mustafa Ali tonight on RAW and Otis was ringside for the match. Before the match began, WWE aired the following video to hype up Cena’s upcoming return on June 27. United States Champion Theory was interviewed backstage and poked fun at John Cena.

"In 20 years when they celebrate my career, it's gonna make the 20 year @JohnCena celebration look like nothing!"@_Theory1 #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/bkhaMqiUO4 — WWE (@WWE) June 14, 2022

Gable controlled the match early and kept Ali grounded with submission holds. Chad climbed to the top turnbuckle and went for a Moonsault but Ali dodged it. Mustafa connected with a Clothesline and followed it up with a Tornado DDT. Ali climbed to the top rope but Otis provided a distraction. Gable capitalized with Chaos Theory for the pinfall victory.

Veer Mahaan Demolished Rey Mysterio

Rey Mysterio faced Veer Mahaan towards the end of this week’s RAW. Dominik Mysterio was ringside for the match. Veer quickly demolished the legendary Mysterio and locked in the Cervical Clutch in the middle of the ring and Rey had no choice but to tap out. Veer also sent Dominik flying over the barricade with a Clothesline.

Theory & Lashley Closed The Show

United States Champion Theory made his entrance and then Lashley made his way to the ring as RAW went to a final commercial break. When RAW returned, Theory and Lashley started posing like bodybuilders in the ring.

WWE official Adam Pearce announced that Lashley was the winner based on crowd reaction. Theory asked for one more pose but squirted baby oil in Lashley’s eyes. Theory then posed on the podium some more and took a few selfies as RAW went off the air.