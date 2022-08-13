IMPACT Emergence (8/12) Results: Josh Alexander Retains, Honor No More Stands Tall

The 2022 edition of IMPACT Wrestling’s Emergence event took place on Friday, August 12, 2022 at Cicero Stadium in Chicago, Illinois.

The event aired live on FITE TV, YouTube for Impact Insiders, and Impact Plus. The event is available for replay on FITE TV here for $9.99.

This event was the 3rd installment of the Against All Odds live event. This event follows IMPACT’s Against All Odds event.

IMPACT Emergence 2022 (8/12)

IMPACT Digital Media Championship: Brian Myers (c) def. Bhupinder Gujjar

Violent By Design (Deaner & Eric Young) def. Kushida & Chris Sabin

AAA Attraction Match: Bandido def. Rey Horus

Jordynne Grace (c) def. Mia Yim IMPACT World Championship: Josh Alexander (c) def. Alex Shelley