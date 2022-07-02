IMPACT Wrestling Against All Odds 2022 Results (7/1)

The 2022 edition of IMPACT Wrestling’s Against All Odds event took place on July 1, 2022 at Center Stage in Atlanta, Georgia.

The event aired live on FITE TV, YouTube for Impact Insiders, and Impact Plus. The event is available for replay on FITE TV here for $9.99.

This event was the 11th installment of the Against All Odds live event. This event follows IMPACT’s Slammiversary event.

Quick Results

Pre-Show: Black Taurus (with Crazzy Steve) def. Laredo Kid

Pre-Show: Dot Combat match for the Impact Digital Media Championship : Brian Myers def. Rich Swann (c)

: Brian Myers def. Rich Swann (c) The Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin) def. Bullet Club (Ace Austin & Chris Bey)

Chelsea Green & Deonna Purrazzo def. Mia Yim & Mickie James

Impact X Division Championship : Mike Bailey (c) def. Trey Miguel

: Mike Bailey (c) def. Trey Miguel Impact Knockouts World Tag Team Championship : Rosemary & Taya Valkyrie (c) def. The Influence (Gisele Shaw & Tenille Dashwood) (with Madison Rayne)

: Rosemary & Taya Valkyrie (c) def. The Influence (Gisele Shaw & Tenille Dashwood) (with Madison Rayne) Heath, America’s Most Wanted (Chris Harris & James Storm), and The Good Brothers (Doc Gallows & Karl Anderson) def. Honor No More (Eddie Edwards, Kenny King, Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, & PCO) (with Maria Kanellis & Vincent)

Clockwork Orange House of Fun match : Moose def. Sami Callihan

: Moose def. Sami Callihan Impact Knockouts World Championship : Jordynne Grace (c) def. Tasha Steelz (with Savannah Evans)

: Jordynne Grace (c) def. Tasha Steelz (with Savannah Evans) Impact World Championship: Josh Alexander (c) def. Joe Doering (with Deaner)