Eric Bischoff Discusses Implications of WWE RAW Going to TV-14

Former WCW president and WWE Monday Night RAW General Manager Eric Bischoff has offered up his thoughts on the possibility of WWE reverting back to TV-14.

Recently, it was reported that WWE Monday Night RAW was slated to switch over from TV-PG to TV-14 on this week’s episode.

However, that did not end up being the case, as it was later reported that the internal memo handed out at USA Network jumped the gun on the date.

A date for a potential rating swap has not been finalized, however, the possibility still looms and the change could happen soon. Recently, Eric Bischoff took to his podcast, “Strictly Business,” to offer his thoughts on RAW possibly jumping to TV-14.

Bischoff believes this could potentially draw in fans who stopped watching around 2008 when the product went “soft,” however, it still needs to walk a fine line of being appropriate for children to keep advertisers and the network happy.

“Some of [the implications] may be real and tangible and others subtle and possibly not so significant. I think it’s going to create a lot of anticipation, right?

“I think there’s going to be a lot of people who maybe have tuned out over the years because the product has gotten soft since 2008, meaning it needs to be palatable for children to keep the advertisers and the network happy.”

A rating increase has been something many WWE fans have been calling for in recent years. The bump would allow WWE to push the envelope a bit more with their content much like the company used to in the late 90s and early 2000s.

Many are hoping for a return to the Attitude Era days, however, in this day and age the possibility that WWE would go that far seems very unlikely.

