Eric Bischoff: I’ll Never Be Invited to AEW Again

Eric Bischoff is not expecting to be invited back to an All Elite Wrestling (AEW) show anytime soon.

The former WCW president has been honest in his assessment of AEW in recent weeks, irking AEW president Tony Khan and causing a riff in the pair’s relationship. Bischoff has argued that the product has “flatlined” ratings-wise and doesn’t think the promotion is focusing enough on storytelling.

Also, Bischoff added that their lack of growth has resulted in an an equal lack of licensing deals. Speaking on the MackMania podcast, Bischoff dove deeper in to his comments and the repercussions they may have had in regards to his relationship with AEW.

Bischoff noted he’s sure he wont’ be invited to an AEW show again, and he’s actually a little sad about that.

“I have been beating this drum, and this is one of the reasons why Tony probably thinks I am a pain in his ass at this point. I’ll never get invited to another AEW event, which is okay.

“I am a little sad about that, but I get it, I don’t take it personally,” Eric Bischoff said. “But I’ve been saying for over a year now when it comes to AEW. And this is why I am concerned about their dirt sheet booking approach, booking for the internet if you will. Is that if you’re not growing, you’re dying.”

In regards to Khan and AEW, they have certainly been keeping busy as of late. With massive signings such as CM Punk, Samoa Joe, Adam Cole, and more, AEW has assembled, arguably, the best roster in professional wrestling.

It was also recently announced that AEW will team up with New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) for the AEWxNJPW: Forbidden Door pay-per-view (PPV). Both promotions will bring their respective rosters together for a massive event that will see a promotion vs. promotion-like showcase take center stage.

AEWxNJPW: Forbidden Door goes down live on PPV from the United Center in Chicago, Illinois on Jun 26, 2022.

Quotes via Wrestling Inc.