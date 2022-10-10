Eric Bischoff Has No Sympathy for Frustrated Wrestlers: “Be Grateful!”

Frustrated wrestlers, tired of not receiving adaqueate TV time and prominent booking, shouldn’t bother turning to Eric Bischoff for a shoulder to cry on.

In recent months, there have been reports of talent being unhappy in AEW, with meetings beind held backstage to address concerns.

Last year, Brian Cage’s wife Melissa commented publicly about her husband’s lack of booking in AEW, and her criticism of the company drew him significant heat backstage.

Be Ready

With limited hours, it is impossible for everyone to be featured on AEW programming each week.

Tony Khan has amassed an impressively large roster, which he divides among Dynamite, Rampage, Dark and Dark: Elevation.

Speaking on his 83 Weeks Podcast, Bischoff advised those in AEW to be ready, even when they’re not being used.

“Be ready for your opportunity. Because let’s face it, injuries are a thing. Contract issues are a thing. HR issues are a thing. Just because you’re at the bottom of the card or you’re not getting as much Television time as you think you deserve, keep your nose to the grindstone.

“If you’re getting paid and you’re healthy and you get to spend time with your family, and you have more time to work out, maybe you have some time [to improve.] God forbid, take some classes. Take some improv classes. Learn how to be better as a character on Television. You’re getting paid good money and you’re not on the road 300 days a year.”

Be Grateful

While many wrestlers do try and improve, there is no shortage of talent who have been unhappy with the lack of focus they receive.

AEW’s Miro has liked tweets suggesting he would do better in WWE, while Andrade El Idolo retweeted a recent fan post, complaining that Andrade wasn’t used more when multiple talent missed Dynamite due to Hurricane Ian.

Speaking about those who insist on being negative online, Bischoff had two simple words of advice: be grateful.

“Focus on yourself. I don’t have sympathy for talent who are frustrated. First of all, you made the decision. You made the choice to go work there. And because things aren’t going exactly the way you want them to go, exactly when you want them to go, I don’t think it gives you the right [to complain.] It certainly is not a good look to make as much noise and be as negative an influence as some people are. Man, be grateful! God almighty be grateful.

“How many people in the world, or this country, would do anything to change places with you? And guess what? They wouldn’t be b*tching about how much TV time they’re not getting. Come on man, be grateful.”

Bischoff added that several wrestlers fall into the trap of an echo-chamber on social media, reading comments from their fans that they should receive better booking.

