Eric Bischoff has ‘Thrown in the Towel’ When it Comes to AEW

As the title of his book ‘Controversy Creates Cash’ implies, Eric Bischoff knows all about being controversial in wrestling.

Bischoff was a huge driving force behind the NWO in WCW, and would later make his presence felt in WWE as the Raw General Manager.

In August 2020, Bischoff made his first TNT appearance in two decades by appearing on AEW Dynamite, officiating a debate between Orange Cassidy and Chris Jericho.

Throwing in the Towel.

Bischoff’s August 2020 appearance for AEW would be the first of a handful from the WWE Hall of Famer.

Over the past year, however, Bischoff has been very critical of AEW and Tony Khan, recently calling the promotion a ‘Mom & Pop Burger Stand‘ compared to WWE.

Speaking with Shakiel Mahjouri for SHAK Wrestling, Bischoff said he has effectively given up expecting to see improvements in AEW (via eWrestlingNews.)

“I had a little bit of hope with AEW. I had some hope there. I thought, ‘Oh, man,’ I mean, up until probably six months ago, or eight months ago, I kind of threw in the towel because I started seeing the same pattern of whatever over and over again. I’d go, ‘Okay, something different, something different.’ But there’s been nothing different.”

Bischoff and WWE

Eric Bischoff has thrown in the towel with AEW, but that doesn’t mean fans will see him on Raw or SmackDown anytime soon.

In the same interview, the WWE Hall of Famer addressed a possible WWE return, saying that the company doesn’t need him to come back.

He added that any changes he would look to implement are already being made as part of the post-Vince McMahon era of WWE.